10 places open in ‘UNESCO Internship Program’ 2017

The Talents Development Committee (CDT), the Macao Foundation (FM) and the Tertiary Education Services Office (GAES) have jointly launched the “UNESCO Internship Program,” offering the opportunity for 10 eligible local residents to partake in internship positions offered by UNESCO in destinations such as Cameroon, Mozambique, and Peru, the CDT informed in a press statement.

The program, launched for the first time by the Macau government, aims “to provide young people with opportunities to practice in international organizations.”

The internships on offer include positions in the field of Social and Human Sciences, Science and Technology and Innovation, Human Resources, Communication, and Cultural Heritage.

Applications can be submitted from today until April 13 for those who have a Macau Permanent Resident Identity Card (BIR), a certificate of professional degree (bachelor’s or above) specified for the internship position issued in academic year 2015/2016 or academic year 2016/2017, and the appropriate required language proficiency.

The maximum duration of the internship is 12 months. The government will cover round trip travel expenses in addition to providing a monthly living allowance of MOP12,000.

The candidates’ assessment and final results will be known at the end of June and will be publically published on CDT’s website.