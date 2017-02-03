Over 100 street artists used ‘Busker Cards’ to perform

The “Busker Card,” a program that aims to establish rules and regulate the activity of various street performers, has gathered the interest of over 100 street performers thus far, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) said in a statement. The program was launched in November last year by the IC.

According to the statement, the artists have performed for an estimated audience of over 5,000 people in the three “Busking Points,” or locations available for street performances, namely Anim’Arte Nam Van, Taipa Houses-Museum and the garden of the Monte Fort (Fortaleza do Monte).

The first phase of the program ended January 31. The IC has given a positive review of the program, stating that it will continue to establish contacts and cooperate with various departments to continue the development and study of increasing the feasibility of Busking Points. This will be done with the aim of encouraging the population to appreciate and participate in culture and the arts, as well as providing more platforms for local arts professionals and introducing local and foreign street performances.

The bureau stated that current holders of “Buskers Cards” would be contacted by email in order to renew their licenses without the need to reapply, and that the relevant documents are still available for new artists interested in joining the program.