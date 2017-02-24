10th MIECF edition focused on ‘green innovation’

The 2017 Macau International Environmental Co-operation Forum and Exhibition (MIECF ) will take place from March 30 to April 1. This year’s theme is “Innovative Green Development for a Sustainable Future.”

To commemorate the event’s 10-year milestone, the three-day event will include activities such as a “Green Showcase,” a “Green Forum,” “Green Matching” and a “Green Public Day.”

According to a statement issued by the organizers, the theme for the 10th edition of the fair was chosen in response to a global environmental campaign that aims to make green innovation the main driving force of social development. It also complements the key development guidelines of mainland China’s 13th Five-Year Plan.

The event will further deliver on the region’s role as a platform for co- operation and exchange between the Pan-Pearl River Delta Region and international markets.

The “Green Forum” will focus on a range of innovations and trends related to topics including coastal development, green buildings, industrial development and climate change.

This year’s “Green Showcase” will help promote the latest green building materials and other innovative eco-friendly products and solutions.

Together with the “Online Business Matching Service Platform,” the 2017 MIECF will promote regional environmental business exchanges and collaboration.

The “Green Public Day” will not only open MIECF’s doors to the community, but also host a series of parent-child activities, the statement added.

These will help the public learn more about the growing international trend for awareness of environmental protection issues, thus encouraging the public to take the initiative in putting eco-friendly concepts into everyday practice.

Last year’s event attracted more than 215 organizations, with the theme revolving around waste management.

MIECF has hosted a total of 60 forums for sectorial professionals have been held over the past nine years. More than 240 co-operation agreements have been signed, of which more than 90 percent have been implemented.