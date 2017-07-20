Over 200 take part in ‘Health Day for Senior Buddies’

MGM hosted the annual “Health Day for Senior Buddies” event for more than 200 local senior citizens this week. The senior citizens, with an average age of 75, were from six local associations under the Caritas Macau and the Macau Tung Sin Tong Chartable Society.

This is the eighth consecutive year that the gaming operator has organized the event. According to MGM, the event has benefited over 1,400 local senior citizens so far.

A total of 20 medical practitioners from the Chinese Medicine Association of Macau were invited to provide free one-on- one health consultations and Chinese herbal soups to maintain the well-being of the attendees.

Over 60 MGM Volunteer Team members assisted in the event to serve and entertain the attendees while they waited for their health consultations.

The event concluded with an endearing and lively lion dance performance presented by the youngest Lion Dance Troupe in Macau – graduates of MGM’s Junior Lion Dance Training Program.

Johnwin Lee, an MGM Volunteer Team member who brought along his daughter to volunteer during the summer holidays, said after the event, “This is a memorable day as this is my first time that I can volunteer with my daughter.”

“Not only can we enjoy some exceptional family time, but it is also an important lesson to remind both of us to serve the community, especially the senior citizens who built the community that we live in today. I hope that we can inspire more parents to encourage their kids to lighten up someone else’s day together and to pursue a better perspective in life.”

In addition to on-site Chinese medical consultations, there were also live performances, interactive games, a lucky draw and refreshments provided

The president of the Chinese Medicine Association of Macau said that recently there has been a surge in the number of elderly people diagnosed with influenza.

Since the weather has been inconsistent, many elderly people have more frequently been affected by respiratory diseases and other complications. He suggests the elderly do more outdoor exercises, especially in places where the air quality is good.