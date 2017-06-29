25 teams confirmed in AL direct election

The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election (CAEAL) yesterday confirmed the legal status of four additional nomination committees in relation to the direct election process of the 2017 Legislative Assembly Election.

The confirmation means a total of 25 nomination committees have been approved for the upcoming direct election. The legal status of six nomination committees for the indirect election process had previously been confirmed.

Talking to journalists following yesterday’s meeting, the CAEAL chairman said the Commission had identified a total of 118 individuals who had signed nomination papers of more than one nomination committee, contrary to the rules.

The Secretariat of the Commission has so far met 33 of those identified and found one case where a nominee signed the paper after someone else allegedly provided misleading or false information. The CAEAL transferred the case to the Public Security Police Force for investigation, said Tong. According to the CAEAL, if any wrongdoing is proved, the person or persons involved might face a prison sentence of one to five years.