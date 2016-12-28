4,420 injured in traffic accidents in 2016

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) informed in a statement released on Christmas Day that a total of 4,420 people were injured as a result of car accidents in the period from the beginning of January until the statement’s date of release.

Nine people died from car accidents during the same period. In addition, a total of 120 accidents were caused by drivers under the influence of alcohol, while 15 involved driving under the influence of medicines.

According to the PSP, these figures represent a slight decrease compared to the same period of last year.

Based on data provided on the PSP’s website, until the end of October, 12,364 car accidents took place in Macau, which corresponds to 5.52 percent fewer incidents than that in 2015.

Four drivers and four pedestrians died, which is a decrease of 43 percent and an increase of 33 percent respectively. The total number of deaths went down 27 percent during the first 10 months, year-

on-year.

In 2015, PSP recorded 15,804 traffic accidents in the whole year, 14 of which resulted in 15 deaths. This figure was comprised of 10 drivers, one passenger, and four pedestrians. Last year alone, 5,291 people were injured in the city’s traffic accidents.

However according to the available data, the fewer accidents ended up with fines being charged by the authorities, with a 12.5 percent increase in the total fines applied in the first 10 months of this year when compared to 2015.

In the first 10 months of this year, fines due to traffic accidents amounted to MOP174.1 million which represents a 12.59 percent increase year on year. From January until October of 2015, this figure was MOP154.7 million.