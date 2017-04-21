600 participants expected for FAOM Labor Day assembly

The Macao Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM) will hold its Labor Day assembly at the Amizade Square from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on May 1, where they will announce their appeals for this year.

At a press conference yesterday, FAOM director Leong Wai Fong said the association expects around 600 attendees at this year’s May Day assembly, which will consist mainly of FAOM members, employees and management.

Eight branches of FAOM will be present at the assembly, with each branch detailing specific appeals.

Some of FAOM’s young leaders will also announce FAOM’s new work plans.

When asked about their logo, which has a red star in the center – a symbol commonly associated with communist ideology – Leong said it was chosen at random.

The assembly participants will also visit some of the city’s blue-collar workers, including salesmen and security guards.

From this coming Sunday, FAOM will hold eight different events featuring various topics related to labor affairs.

On the afternoon of April 23, it will host a gathering at Iao Hon garden, followed by a visit to Zona de Aterros do Porto Exterior (Z.A.P.E) and Rua do Campo on April 27. On April 29, an event on Macau’s labor law will be held near Jardim da Cidade das Flores.

Other events – including a martial arts tournament with representatives from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau, an exhibition on Macau labor and commerce, and an employee entertainment day – will also take place at the Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium on April 29, and from May 13 to May 21.

Last year, ten groups, corresponding to eight teams, held a peaceful demonstration on Labor Day. Around 600 people attended, and 150 police officers were deployed for crowd control.

Groups mainly delivered letters to the government headquarter and the Liaison Office, imploring the government to resolve the city’s long lasting labor law issues, which include concerns regarding non-local workers, housing, and holidays.