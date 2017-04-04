AF marks 30th anniversary with Marion Sila show

Alliance Française de Macao (AF) is set to present a concert featuring a French accordionist at Albergue SCM this Sunday to kick off the association’s 30th anniversary.

Established three decades ago, the association will present several events this year including its music festival, to commemorate this anniversary.

AF has invited French accordionist and singer Marion Sila to perform well-known French songs at the cultural and creative space.

Commenting on the upcoming concert, AF president Xavier Garnier said, “It’s a popular tradition in France […] so we wanted to invite Marion Sila because she could present popular French songs.”

Sila was recently on a music tour through China and Mongolia, and Macau will be her last stop.

Garnier also noted that the concert is sponsored by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC). “We are actually supported by the IC to organize cultural events […] So we’ll hold events that will really contribute to the cultural life in Macau,” Garnier explained.

Every year, the association holds approximately 15 to 20 events from April to July, and September to December.

According to the president, the association will also host events such as concerts and invite French artists to hold exhibitions in the territory.

This July, the association will organize a French dinner at Sofitel to celebrate the French National Day as it has done in the past, and in November it will hold its third music festival.

Meanwhile, the association’s French- language classes will kick off for the Spring Session on April 24, which will run until July 2. A free trial class will also be conducted on Thursday.

Garnier noted that the AF runs five sessions of language classes every year. LV