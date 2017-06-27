Air Macau provides long-haul service to Europe via transfer

Macau’s local airline has added a new transition airport in southwest China’s Sichuan Province and expanded its long-haul service to include more European cities. This information was revealed by Air Macau on Friday in a seminar presenting new products to travel agents and local media.

Air Macau said the new long- haul destinations include some European cities with exiting routes run by Air China to Chengdu, the capital city of southwest China’s Sichuan Province. According to Xinhua, in conjunction with transition airports in Beijing and Shanghai, this means that the Macau carrier can provide flights to Paris, London, Munich, Rome, Milan, Athens, Madrid, Stockholm, Barcelona and Vienna.

Local travelers can also use such transition services to go to New York, Washington D.C., Vancouver, Montreal, Havana, Sao Paulo, Hawaii and Colombo through Air China’s network, Air Macau added.

According to Air Macau, the two carriers worked out a fast-track procedure to significantly minimize the transition time in airports of Chengdu, Beijing and Shanghai. For example, in Chengdu, there are four transition check-in counters designated solely for transition passengers who only need to reclaim their baggage at a final destination airport.

According to a preparatory research by Air Macau, the majority of passengers traveled from and to Macau via Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA). Considering the capacity of HKIA and the ship transition between Macau and Hong Kong, the new long-haul service by Air Macau is expected to save travel time and trouble of baggage lifting during ship transition. MDT/Xinhua