Air Macau recruits Airbus 320 captains in Brazil

Air Macau officials are in São Paulo for a “South America Roadshow” to recruit captains for Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline said in a statement.

“Air Macau hopes to select high-quality Airbus A320 captains in São Paulo, Brazil. This region has more high-quality professionals that can fulfill the development of the Air Macau fleet,” the statement said.

The interviews with potential captains will take place on June 28 and 29, followed by simulator tests in the first week of July.

According to Air Macau recruiting in Brazil is due to the fact that pilots from Portuguese-speaking countries and their families integrate easily into life in Macau, as it operates as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Air Macau also recalls that Brazil is the largest economy in Latin America, has the largest number of civil aviation professionals in the subcontinent, and is also part of the Southern Common Market (Mercosur), which allows candidates from neighboring countries in the region to take part in the screening process in São Paulo.

The airline said in the statement that there was no pre-determined number of pilots to hire, and that as many as necessary would be taken on to meet current needs and cover the company’s expansion plans.

“Air Macau is also considering more roadshows to take place in other places depending on pilot resources available,” the statement said.

Air Macau, which started operating in November 1995, employs 170 pilots of 32 different nationalities and has a fleet of 17 aircraft, all from European manufacturer company Airbus, four A319, three A320 and 10 A321s.

The company currently flies to Beijing, Tianjin, Chengdu, Nanjing, Shanghai, Xiamen, Hangzhou, Nanning, Hefei, Ningbo, Chongqing, Guiyang, Taiyuan, Shenyang, Zhengzhou, Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Seoul, Bangkok, Da Nang, Hanoi, Kaohsiung and Taipei. MDT/Macauhub