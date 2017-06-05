Airbnb hires Hong Ge to run China operations

After a long search for an executive to run operations in China, Airbnb appointed Hong Ge as vice president in charge of its business in the Asian country.

Hong will report to Airbnb Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky, the vacation-rental company said in a statement today. “Hong has unparalleled knowledge of our product and what it needs to be in China, combining a deep technical expertise with an understanding of the local market,” Airbnb said.

Airbnb has outlined ambitious plans for expanding in the world’s most populous country, forging partnerships with Chinese companies and government officials. Late last year it began storing data relevant to its China operations on servers within the country – a move that means officials would have access to them and helps the company comply with local laws. Airbnb said last year Airbnb China, with about 30 employees and 75,000 listings at the time, plans to increase staff in the country to 300 in two years. Bloomberg