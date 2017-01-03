Airport passenger volume reaches record high 6.6m



Macau International Airport (MIA) reported yesterday a record of 6.6 million passenger traffic volume in 2016, with over 56,000 aircraft movements, representing a 14 percent and 2 percent increase respectively compared with 2015.

The latest report also said MIA increased three new international routes in 2016 namely Guiyang of China, Manado of Indonesia and Fukuoka of Japan, adding MIA destinations to 41 cities in Chinese mainland, Taiwan, Southeast Asia and North Asia.

MIA also attracted seven new airlines flying to Macau, including AirExplore SRO, Vietjet Air, Far Eastern Air Transport, Air Seoul, PT Lion Mentari Airlines, JSC Royal Flight Airlines and Nok Air.

The report said in 2016 Chinese mainland market increased by 4 percent, Taiwan region and Southeast Asia market increased by 15 percent and 20 percent respectively. Passengers taking regular and low cost airlines increased by 16 percent and 9 percent respectively.

MIA added that it will complete some infrastructure projects such as the north terminal building expansion project which will increase airport capacity to 7.5 million passengers per year, a business jets hangar construction project, and an update project to enhance the carrying capacity and safety performance of the airport runway.

Xinhua