AL Plenary Proposal to debate public housing changes approved

A proposal for a debate with the government to discuss the immediate commencement of tenders for public housing and the implementation of a permanent application mechanism was passed yesterday at the Legislative Assembly (AL).

The proposal gathered 17 votes in favor, seven against and two abstentions on the specialty and 18 in favor, seven against and one abstention at the first reading. The proposal was brought to the plenary for deliberation by lawmaker Ella Lei, who explained that “the real estate market is too expensive and the residents long for a public house to have a stable home,” she said.

Lei said that the government could not claim that there were no land plots or houses available since the last time a similar tender opened was back in 2013.

It was also mentioned that people who are already on the list to receive a house are entitled to a housing subsidy from the government, situation that can ease the difficult situation on such families.

Lei concluded the presentation by expressing her hopes that her colleagues would support her proposal for a debate.

The first person to respond affirmatively was lawmaker Melinda Chan who said, “I think the proposal can be done,” adding, “the government needs to review its housing policy. Only with a permanent mechanism (that should be extended to the economic housing too) can the government have a clear picture of the population’s real needs and to plan accordingly.”

Chan concluded by saying, “the current regime of lucky draw is like a casino bet in that it is dependent only on luck.” She also remarked that people with special needs should have a priority access to public housing.

Lawmaker Au Kam San was also in favor of the debate.

“I think we have enough conditions to make this tender now and so this debate makes sense at this time,” he said, although he also noted that social and economic housing are not the same thing and that this distinction should be kept. The vice presidents of the AL, Lam Heong Sang, Kwang Tsui Hang, Leong Veng Chai, Ng Kuok Cheong, Zheng Anting and Ho Ion Sang also expressed their support.

Lam noted that the government “during the policy address had already said it would work towards establishing a permanent mechanism for public housing,” remarking that lawmakers have the duty to suggest policies and solutions to the government.

Lawmaker Ng said, “the government has to transfer resources to support people and I hope during the debate we can convince them to do so.” Ng further remarked that it was precisely “because we have different opinions that we should hold a debate.” This sentiment was also shared by Kwan.

On his part, lawmaker Zheng went further, saying that debate has the ability to “push the government and its departments to work faster,” adding that “without people waiting in line there is no pressure to conclude the projects.”

Lawmakers Tsui Wai Kwan and Chan Chak Mo had a contrary view. Tsui noted that “it is a realistic measure of the government to refrain from opening a tender until it has housing units to deliver, otherwise the line will be long and lengthy.”

Chan Chak Mo emphasized the need to plan everything first before opening any tender.

“We can’t start to evaluate candidates without first having houses, because changes might occur in the conditions [to access the units] before anything is finalized,” he said expressing the opinion that lawmakers should allow the government to set up new requirements to access public housing first.

At the end of the session, the president of the AL, Ho Iat Seng, noted that the date for the debate would be confirmed shortly.

On the Lawmakers’Agenda

NEW RULES ON HELMETS Melinda Chan, Song Pek Kei and Chan Iek Lap addressed the plenary before the agenda to criticize the newly implemented rule that threatens to fine residents who do not possess a sticker on the back of their helmets with the homologation information. The lawmakers said that the policy “is hard for residents to abide by” and is likely to cause harm to the population.

BETTER GOVERNMENT After this week’s visit by the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Zhang Dejiang, lawmaker Si Ka Lon said that Zhang remarked on the need of public administration improvement. According to Si, the central government demands more action from Macau government, directing that the government “cannot disregard the problems of daily life of the population or treat them as minor.” He recalled problems such as the old buildings and leaking water infiltration systems on the buildings. Sio noted, “to elevate the government capability it is urgent to adopt an innovative mentality.” This would require approaching existing problems with more creativity and innovation and abandoning “the old ways of doing things.”

HOUSING SPECULATION Ho Ion Sang remarked on the recently approved measures to deter housing sector speculation. Such measures result in curbs to the ratio ceilings for housing loans for non-residents and residents acquiring a second house or more. Ho said that the government should go deeper on the problem and implement measures to control the prices based on “possession instead of transaction,” noting also that exemption of property tax as well as the subsidies for the electricity and water bills should apply only for one house per resident. The lawmaker urged the government to raise the costs of owning several houses, not only when acquiring them. Another measure to implement would be to “raise the transparency on the information of real estate market.”

“TWO KNIFES” According to Au Kam San, the CE has not been using well its “two knifes,” namely the Commission of Audit (CA) and the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC). He gave as example the recently reported case of the staff hiring by the Cultural Affairs Bureau. The lawmaker also noted that reports requested by the government secretaries when some problem arises are only delivered “after a long period of time when the problems have already dissipated and them nothing is really done,” not resulting in any effectiveness. Au called on the CE to take action.