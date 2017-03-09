Albergue plans to organize women’s art biennial

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Albergue SCM held an art exhibition yesterday featuring works of female artists from Macau and lusophone countries.

In its second edition and attended by mostly women, the exposition features 28 artworks from 28 female artists. Last year, the exhibition only presented artworks from Chinese artists.

President of Albergue SCM, Carlos Marreiros, told the Times that the exhibition aimed to acknowledge the works of women from across the region.

“Because the ladies are so capable, clever and as good as us men in any kind of jobs,” he said.

According to Marreiros, they are planning to organize an international women’s art exhibition biannually.

“There are no established women’s art biennial [events] – therefore it can add value to local culture, identity and tourism of Macau,” he said.

Meanwhile, local artist Joey Ho is hoping that her artwork will encourage women to be proud of themselves no matter their race, appearance and size.

Speaking to the press, she remarked that her artwork is selected from her previous collection titled “Fat is Power.”

Ho’s painting reflects the attitude of women during the Tang Dynasty.

“Nowadays we always mind other people’s opinion of us. We are always living in other people’s opinions and being influenced by commercials but in that time, women are living in their own style,” she explained.

The local artist also recalled that she took part in a collaboration a few years ago which aimed to express the real definition of power which can come in the form of women, gentleness and an equal contribution by men and women.

Commenting on the event, Ho cited her belief that Chinese families regard mothers as powerful in a family, citing a mother’s tireless contribution to nurture the family.

“Mothers are powerful because they are the ones to always contribute [to the family]. They really care about others [so] we should bring this back in our mindset,” Ho remarked.

“We need to go back to our humanity, which is the power of women, the power of gentleness and contribution,” she concluded.