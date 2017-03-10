Albergue SCM to host ‘Across China by Bike’ fundraising gala

Across China by Bike 2017” Charity Fund Raising Gala, organized by Jack’s Kitchen, is expected to commence tomorrow at 6.30 p.m. at Albergue SCM.

Co-organized by Albergue SCM and sponsored by the Macau Foundation, the event was founded by the chef of Jack’s Kitchen, Jack – as cited in a statement issued by Albergue SCM.

In 2007, Jack and his partners travelled from Zhuhai to Beijing by bike.

During the trip, he made a list of materials and items which were needed by the underprivileged groups of people he met in China.

The list was then sent to the Macau team to acquire the items and send them back to China. The team also helped to restore old schools and bought bicycles for the children in need.

This year, Jack decided to travel again and launched the project “Across China by Bike 2017,” where he will travel across Zhuhai, Shanghai and Chongqing, a total distance of 3,600 kilometers for charity.

According to the statement, the French chef hopes to spread the spirit of the “Tour de France” bicycle race – sportsmanship, environmental friendliness, and love and care to the community – through the event.

The money raised from the project will be used to buy books and necessities for underprivileged in China.

“Across China by Bike 2017” will take place between April and May. The funds raised from the gala on Saturday will be used to acquire books, school supplies, and other necessities for people in need.