Alexis Tam asks youth to cherish life

The Secretary for Culture and Social Affairs, Alexis Tam, appealed to youth and students to not do “silly things”, because all issues have a way of being solved.

Tam’s statement came out Wednesday, after a 16-year-old middle school girl committed suicide last week.

Alexis Tam extended his condolences and sorrow to the family, adding that he had appointed a government department to help the student’s family as much as possible.

The Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) also extended its condolences and deep sympathy to the late student’s family. DSEJ contacted a counselling organization and the girl’s school, where it sent members of its staff to assist the school and to conduct therapist consultations for the school’s teachers and students.

DSEJ appealed to youth to cherish their lives. It also urged students going through difficulties and complications to discuss them with their families, teachers, consultants, or other trusted people, and to face problems with a positive attitude.

DSEJ also suggested that students seek help from professionals if necessary.

Last Monday, a 16-year-old middle school girl was found dead in her home, located at the Avenida do Conselheiro Borja. That night, at 7 p.m., the girl was left home alone when her parents went out, who did not regard anything as being unusual.

About four hours afterwards, when the parents returned home, they found out that their daughter had hanged herself in her bedroom.

After checking the corpse, the police announced that no suspicious injuries or suicide note was found.

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has stated that the incident is currently not regarded as suspicious.

The case has been forwarded to PJ’s investigation division for further follow-

up.