Almost 400 void land plots

There are 390 spare land plots on the Macau Peninsula that are currently not being used, according to the latest survey issued by the Macau General Union of the Neighborhood Associations (known as “Kai Fong”) regarding the present circumstances of the city’s land usage.

The survey was conducted during last August and December, with 495 locations across the territory included in the research. The survey results found that the current total of 390 spare land plots on the Macau Peninsula are divided as follows: 295 within the central district, 39 within the southern district, and 56 within the northern district.

According to “Kai Fong,” 169 of the land plots are private and 19 are public, while the rest are either lease plots or unspecified.

Most noticeably, 293 plots, of which many are located within the central district, have environmental issues. These plots are littered with weeds, debris and trash, and are damaged by parking.

In the central and southern districts, the problem is mainly related to weeds and debris, while in the northern district it is parking issues. Most of these problems occur on unspecified lands, but also private ones.

Additionally, the survey compares present land conditions to those in previous years, dating back to 2013. With respect to that year, the report indicates that Macau had 410 spare land plots.

The latest report informs that 269 out of this 410 remain undeveloped, 47 are currently under construction, and 80 have completed their developments.

Moreover, the 2013 survey divided that year’s spare land plots into two categories based on whether or not they had problems. Just 100 of the 410 from that year had no problems. In regard to those that did, the association discovered that they were either environmental or hygiene-related issues.

When analyzing the results regarding land plots surveyed back to 2013, privately-owned plots comprise the majority, with a total of 187 lands.

According to the Kai Fong, the survey’s results stem from combined information obtained from the Cartography and Cadastre Bureau (DSCC), Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT), Government Printing Bureau (IO), as well as other departments.