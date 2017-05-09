Annoyance over debt causes threat

The PSP said it had detained a man waving a knife in the surroundings of Jardim Triangular on Northern district.

The complaint originated from the victim who called the Police because the suspect was threatening him with a knife.

Arriving at the scene, officers asked the suspect to drop the knife on the floor, which he did.

A body search revealed also another knife hidden at his waist; both weapons had blades that were about 19 centimeters long.

Further questioning revealed that the suspect had taken the knives with him for the express purpose of threatening the victim because every time he would meet with him on the street. the victim would ask him to pay a debt he allegedly owed to one of the victim’s friends. The constant insistence of the victim annoyed him over a debt he said he was not aware of in addition to the fact that he claimed not to know the victim or the alleged friend.

According to the victim, the suspect while waving the knife said he wanted to kill him. The suspect (63) was arrested for the possession of the two forbidden weapons.