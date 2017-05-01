Another HK lawmaker barred from Macau

Hong Kong Democratic Party lawmaker Andrew Wan was barred yesterday from entering Macau while on a tourist visit with his family in a group of about 10 people.

The incident happened just two weeks after a similar case involving another Hong Kong lawmaker Kenneth Leung, from Professional Commons.

Wan was barred from entering the region after being assessed as “a [potential] threat to the internal security and internal stability of Macau,” the Macau immigration authorities said.

After being held for about one hour and sent back to the neighboring SAR, Wan gave a statement to the Hong Kong media upon arrival, saying that he will ask the Hong Kong authorities why he was barred from entering Macau.

“I’m not sure if it is related to Zhang Dejiang [Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress] visiting Macau or not but I’m quite puzzled and astonished … I cannot see why […] I’m a threat to the internal security and internal stability of Macau. That is what Macau government replied to me,” Wan said.

“I’m going to urge the Security Bureau of the Hong Kong government to find out the reasons and raise my complaints and concerns,” he continued.

Wan added that he wants to know if “there is really a blacklist of Hong Kong democrats in the hands of the Macau government and if there is any mechanism between the Macau government and HK government to co-work on this blacklist.” RM