April’s taxi infractions increase yearly and monthly

The Public Security Police force (PSP) recorded 366 taxi infractions during the month of April, according to a statement released by PSP. The total number of infractions is 13 cases more than in March. The infractions include 204 cases (55.7 percent) of over-charging and 106 cases (29 percent) of taxi drivers who refused to accept passengers. Compared to March, there were 25 more cases of overcharging, while refusal to take passengers also increased compared to March, when 81 cases were recorded. One infraction was related to a taxi driver who did not follow passengers’ requests. Nine of these cases occurred in March. During the same period, the police recorded 136 cases involving unauthorized taxis, 121 of which related to mobile taxi hailing services. When compared to April of 2016, April 2017 saw a significant increase in the number of taxi infractions. The infractions in April of 2016 included 102 cases of overcharging and 89 cases of taxi drivers refusing to accept passengers, among other infractions. Back then, the police recorded 135 cases involving unauthorized taxis. In total, in April of 2016, 289 taxi infractions were recorded.

Man arrested for engaging in sex with minor

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for having intercourse with a 15-year-old female student. According to a report by Macao Daily News, the girl met the man through a mobile chatting app last March. Last Monday, while the two were having sex at her home, the girl’s parents returned and found the couple hiding in the bathroom. After being questioned, the girl admitted to having had sex with the man three times from last April until last Monday. The girl’s father reported the case to the police, and the police later arrested the man.