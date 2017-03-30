Architect: Macau should expand using Hengqin, Zhuhai land

Although the local government is seeking to establish Macau as a “Smart City,” even listing this aim in its five-year plan, a scholar has argued that unless the government builds an administration that focuses on urban development, its plan will not be realized.

Since Macau is facing issues with high density, traffic and a lack of space, Francisco Vizeu Pinheiro, an architect and assistant professor at the University of Saint Joseph, suggested that the region’s solutions should be customized rather than imitated from other locations.

Speaking on the sidelines of the French Macau Business Association monthly breakfast meeting, the architect critiqued the local government, noting the lack of coordination between departments.

“In Macau we have different government departments with different objectives without a central plan, so that’s why there is a lot of lack of coordination,” Pinheiro told the Times.

Although some of the concepts of a Smart City may work in the region, an entity similar to Singapore’s Urban Development Authority which implements laws, designs of building codes, master plans and such, is needed in the MSAR, according to the assistant professor.

“We cannot continue what have done until now, that is in a scattered way with a lack of central planning. A small city such as Macau should have it,” he explained.

“That’s why Macau is less effective than Singapore, Shanghai or Beijing, where the structure, planning and structure management are more integrated,” he said.

Meanwhile, as the region has conducted several land reclamations due to the its lack of space, Pinheiro believes that Macau should focus on developing land available in Zhuhai or Hengqin – particularly when constructing public housing.

Pinheiro noted that the process of reclaiming land in Macau is slow; thus when all the works, including the construction of residential buildings, are completed, it will not be sufficient to address the region’s need for housing given that this may take up to ten years.

“It’s an advantage to Macau citizens, but it’s a political question about the willingness. I think the University of Macau is a good predecessor for these kinds of solutions and should serve as an example for housing and other facilities,” he said.

In terms of diversifying the region’s offerings, Pinheiro suggested that the MSAR construct a maritime museum to showcase the nautical history of cooperation between China and Portugal.

The scholar added that Macau could also consider integrating medical tourism within the territory to attract millions more visitors from China, as there is more trust in the medical western system than in the mainland’s system.

When asked about other factors hindering Macau from expanding into other markets, the expert suggested: “The planners in the government should be more daring,” adding that Macau should be able to foresee its direction and industry over the next 20 years.

Lai Chi Vun demolition a ‘bad incident’



Commenting on the demolition of two delapidated shipyards at Lai Chi Vun, Pinheiro expressed the belief that there is a lack of communication between government departments, and inadequate participation from locals. “I think it’s very bad that the place was demolished. We know there were some plans by government authorities before the demolition went ahead,” he lamented. Pinheiro also criticized that the heritage site was destroyed, contrary to UNESCO’s mandates regarding heritage conservationism .“If this is just for real estate or commercial use, the place would lose its characteristics very fast,” he concluded. The area of Lai Chi Vun showed the real size of Portuguese and Chinese ships. According to him, Lai Chi Vun’s significance lay in its proof of the historic cooperation between east and west.