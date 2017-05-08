Around 100k helmets expected to be binned

Hong Wai Tong, a member of the Northern District Advisory Committee for Community Services, has voiced concerns about the disposal of approximately 100,000 motorbike helmets following new regulations.

According to a report by Macao Daily News, Hong said that when the city’s new helmet safety law comes into effect on May 13, motorbike owners will dispose of around 100,000 non-regulation helmets.

Hong said that it will be difficult to recycle these helmets despite their uncomplicated structures.

He pointed out that the government has yet to devise a solution for eco-friendly helmet disposal, which also puts pressure on the recycling industry.

Drivers who fail to comply with the new rules will be fined MOP 600. One technician from DSAT has suggested that the public refrain from using helmets with labels that are easily damaged.

Until the end of April, the Transport Bureau received 501 applications from drivers seeking approval to use helmets of their choice. Of these, 306 have been approved.