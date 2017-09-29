Art | Over 30,000 visited Macau Pavilion at Venice Biennale

The exhibition “A Bonsai of My Dreams – Works by Wong Cheng Pou” is being “well received” at the Venice Biennale, according to a statement by the Cultural Affairs Bureau.

Over 30,000 visitors have been recorded at the Macau Pavilion, which is located opposite to the main arena of the Venice Biennale.

It is the sixth time that the Macau Art Museum (MAM) will present works by local contemporary artists at one of the world’s prestigious contemporary art events.

Open daily until November 12, the exhibition title of the Macau Pavilion, “A Bonsai of My Dreams”, is inspired by the widespread bonsai culture in the lives of Chinese ancient literati. It features 17 sculptures and paintings inspired by the deities described in the ancient Chinese classic “Shan Hai Jing” (“The Classic of Mountains and Seas”) as prototypes, with a rich source of information on religion, history, geography and the species, reflecting the world view that prevailed in China two millennia ago.

The chief curator of La Biennale di Venezia 2017, Christine Macel, dedicated the exhibition to the theme “Viva Arte Viva”, in order to explore the responsibilities and roles of art in this complicated world. The exhibition has attracted various international renowned artists, art collectors, enthusiasts, academics and students.

Meanwhile, a related exhibition, “A Bonsai of My Dreams — On the Path to the International Art Exhibition – La Biennale Di Venezia,” is being held in Macau on the third floor of MAM.

