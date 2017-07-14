Arts | ‘Ballade – Animamix Contemporary Art’ opens

A new exhibition, titled “Ballade – Animamix Contemporary Art” will open today at the Macau Museum of Art (MAM).

The exhibition features 46 art pieces including anime, videos, installations, sculptures, oil paintings and large-scale live paintings created by 17 artists and art groups from mainland China, Korea, Japan and Macau. It showcases a variety of artworks, including celadon puppet animation, immersive aerial image, glow-in-the-dark animation and uncanny scenes assembled with mechanical sound installations and ready-made items.

According to a statement issued by MAM, the art pieces reflect the artists’ understanding of space and time and the worldview from a contemporary perspective. Using the influence of anime aesthetics, the artists have jointly created “Ballade” by imaginatively combining reality with the virtual world. Larger art pieces in innovative forms will be exhibited on the ground, as well as the first and second floors of the MAM, covering a total area of over 1,100 square meters.

The artists and art groups participating in the exhibition include 12 from mainland China: Ding Shiwei, Tian Xiaolei, Zhu Xi, Wu Junyong, Qiu Anxiong, Sun Xun, Geng Xue, Lou Shenyi, Lu Yang, Tong Kunniao, Liu Yi, and Inkman Studio. The exhibition also features Korean and Japanese artists Kim Jun Sik and Toru Harada, along with Macau artists Lei Ieng Wei, Leong Man Teng and Sanchia Lau.

The Animamix Biennale began in 2007 to showcase contemporary art influenced by animations and comics. This year, MAM is participating in the “Animamix Biennale 2017-2018” with “Ballade,” along with other institutions such as the Power Station of Art in Shanghai, MoA Museum of Art in Korea and the Hong Kong Visual Arts Center. One of the highlights of this event is the characteristic use of anime aesthetics in a narrative text which is being turned into images foran expressible visual language. The exhibition will be open until October 15.