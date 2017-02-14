Arts | Cultural Centre to present theatrical play

The Macao Cultural Centre is slated to present “Departures,” a two- act drama hitting the stage on April 1 and 2 at the Centre’s Small Auditorium.

Exploring two distinct urban experiences, the performance is the final stage of Twin Cities, a cultural exchange project that brought the artists to conceive a new play with the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Centre (SDAC).

SDAC is one of China’s most prestigious theatrical institutions.

Under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), the performance has Macau as its background. The first piece describes how three sisters struggle to find new paths for their lives after their mother’s death.

The second story takes the audience to Shanghai and into the heart of a woman who is returning to her hometown following an 18-year absence, described the IC in a statement.

Aside from the performance, CCM will host a pre-performance talk on April 1 where Tian Shui, SDAC’s chief director of the play, will share insights into the cultural exchange’s creative process.

Past exchange programmes promoted by CCM included projects such as the monologue series “Embraces,” choreographer exchange “Dance to New York,” the Korean exchange “Physically Speaking” and the “Denmark Site Specific Exchange” with Kitt Johnson.

The IC noted that these projects are part of a continuous strategy to lead and inspire its artists to pursue a dynamic of interaction with other cultures.

The 100-minute performance, performed in Cantonese and Mandarin, is set to commence on the first weekend of April at the Small Auditorium. Tickets are available at CCM’s box office and Macau Ticketing outlets.