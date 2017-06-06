Arts | Filipe Dores exhibition opens today

The exhibition “Nocturne | Solo Exhibition by Filipe Dores – Celebration of Day of Portugal, Camões, and the Portuguese Communities” will begin today with an opening ceremony at Albergue SCM at 6.30 p.m.

The exhibition, with the theme of Macau’s streets at night, showcases 30 watercolors being integrated into the vast program of commemorations of the Day of Portugal, Camões and Portuguese Communities, according to a press release issued by Albergue SCM.

António Conceição Júnior, who is the curator of the Exhibition “Nocturne”, alongside president of Albergue SCM Carlos Marreiros, refers in the foreword of the exhibition that “all the works of Filipe Dores are depopulated, deserted and decertified by absolute choice of the author.”

The artist worked methodically in the construction of his urban landscapes to invite the public to revisit Giorgio de Chirico and Renée Maigritte.

Dores was born in Macau in 1989. He graduated from the Polytechnic Institute of Macau with a Bachelor Degree in Arts Education and his current primary focus is painting and sculpting. His work is inspired by his personal experience, a process that allows him to reveal the relationships between the “ambience” that surrounds him and “reality”.

The artist has participated in many exhibitions, including “Mini Game” Art Exhibition and “Poly Macau Hotel Art Fair” in 2016.

This first solo exhibition is the consecration of the young artist winning The Leathersellers prize (2016) and The John Purcell Paper Prize (2015) in the United Kingdom.

The solo exhibition by Filipe Dores is sponsored by the Macau Foundation with the institutional support of the Consulate General of Portugal in Macau and Hong Kong, and will be open until July 9, 2017.