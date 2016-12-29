Arts | Kwok Woon exhibition opens tomorrow

Art exhibition “Sailing for Dream — Works by Kwok Woon” featuring over 40 works by artist Kwok Woon will commence tomorrow, 6.30 p.m. at the Navy Yard No. 1.

Artist Kwok Woon (1940-2003) was born in Guangdong, mainland China, and came to Macau in the 1980s. After settling in the territory, he set up the “Círculo dos Amigos da Cultura de Macau.”

According to a statement issued by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), the artist has dedicated himself to the promotion of the development of visual arts in the city.

In 1997, he established and headed the Macao International Visual Arts Centre. He made significant contributions to the exploration and exhibition of creative means of artistic expression and to cultural exchange with several regions, impacting the development of Macau’s visual arts culture.

The exhibition is organized by the IC and features Kwok Woon’s most important works from the 1980s, 1990s and later years.

Through painting, mixed materials and art installations, among other media of expression, he revealed his artistic vision as well as his perception and reflections on different cultural crossroads.

“Sailing for Dream – Works by Kwok Woon” is the first exhibition to take

place at the Navy Yard No.1. Located at Rua de S. Tiago da Barra, the Navy

Yard No.1, formerly known as Carlos I dock mechanical room, was the dock mechanical room of the government in the past, and was used for boat building and repairing.

Kwok Woon’s works are closely related to the region’s daily life and culture. The IC hopes that this exhibition will bring the attention of artists, residents and tourists to an important local artist, and encourage the population to explore the possibilities for development of the arts in Macau.

The exhibition runs until April 23, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.