Arts | Martins showcases Macau inspired artworks

Casa de Portugal opened a painting exhibition yesterday at its premises titled “Observations – Manuela Martins.”

The exhibiton will feature 26 paintings. According to the artist, each is an exploration of her own reflections on Macau.

The Portuguese artist lived in Macau in the late 1980s and 1990s.

Born in Lisbon in 1932, Martins graduated from the School of Fine Arts of Lisbon. She subsequently dedicated herself to the teaching of Drawing and History of Art.

The 84-year-old Martins has produced paintings on Mozambique, Portugal and Macau, as they are all regions which she considered to be inspiring places during her career.

Since the artist cannot attend the opening ceremony today, her two sons will represent her.

One of them, Rui Calçada Bastos, told the Times on Monday that the exhibition is mainly about Martin’s observations of Macau.

“Basically these are paintings that my mom did about Macau because she lived in Macau in the late 80s and 90s,” said Bastos.

“She came back [to Macau] in 2009 so she did some paintings [while] using photography [as an aid].”

Martins adores the territory, which inspired her to continually create works relating to the region.

According to the organizers, the artist has held six solo exhibitions in Macau, apart from her exhibitions in Portugal and Mozambique.

She was also invited to participate in a collective exhibition in 1990, titled the “VII Macau Global Artists in Senado Square.”

“Observations – Manuela Martins” opens today at 6:30 p.m.

Supported by the Orient Foundation and sponsored by Macau Foundation, the exhibition will run until February 4. LV