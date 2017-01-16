Arts | Riverdance performers discuss show’s success

The Irish phenomenon Riverdance is set to perform at The Venetian Macao for two weeks as part of its 20th Anniversary World Tour, beginning on January 24.

Riverdance is a show that blends dance and music drawing on Irish traditions and has been seen live by over 21 million people worldwide.

Last week, Riverdance’s two lead performers William Byrant and Lauren Smyth provided a sneak peek of the show during the Media Show Preview.

While still loosely based around the story of the formation of the Irish nation and the Irish people’s emigration across the world, new elements have been added to this tour, which sees new costumers, lighting, projections and the addition of a new song, “Anna Livia.”

“Anna Livia” will feature the female members of the dance troupe in an acapella hard shoe number.

“Anna Livia is a chance to show how powerful the girls are,” said Irish tapper Smyth – citing that men tappers also perform an acapella tap dance during the show.

Moreover, the world tour incorporates elements such as flamenco dancing and a Russian acrobat ensemble in addition to a routine “Trading Taps”, which pits Irish and tap dancers against each other in front of a New York background.

“Our band used to be static but now we have a new four-piece women band and they are able to walk around the stage with us and interact a bit more,” Smyth added.

When asked which section of the show the audience should look forward to, Smyth replied, “definitely the opening, Reel Around The Sun. It’s very powerful, very strong, and just the atmosphere the music creates is amazing. It’s something that, even though I’ve been in the show for seven years, still gives me goose bumps.”

The Irish tapper revealed that he is confident that the show’s new number “Anna Livia” and the trio tap dance number by American and Irish dancers would entertain the local audience.

During the past 20 years, Riverdance has staged over 18,000 performances in 117 countries and regions.

Its soundtrack has been recognized by the Grammy Awards as Best Musical Show Album – a certified platinum, which has sold some 11 million albums. LV