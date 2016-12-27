Arts | ‘Tropicalia Club’ on show next month

Creative Macau’s first exhibition of 2017, which will be hosted between January 12 and February 18, will be “Tropicalia Club” by Portuguese artist Alexandre Marreiros.

Marreiros is a Macau-based artist involved in architecture, illustration, photography and painting.

“My main activity is architecture,” Marreiros notes on his website.

“However, the desire and the need to express myself through drawing led me to develop activities in parallel with architecture – illustration, painting and photography.”

Born in 1984, the artist graduated in architecture from the Arts and Architecture College of the Lusíada University in Lisbon. While living in Brazil, Marreiros developed his art and participated in numerous events and exhibitions before having his work showcased at prestigious galleries back in Portugal.

Marreiros said that “having grown up with two different cultures, western and eastern” has helped him develop an “enthusiasm for the spaces, the cities and their stories, and the landscapes.”

Marreiros currently resides in Macau but regularly travels between the MSAR and Lisbon. He has been awarded an honorable mention from Portuguese Contemporary Illustration and has had six of his photographs selected by the jury of the international Nikon Photo Contest.

Marreiros has also previously exhibited at the Script Road Macau Literary Festival 2016 and at the Macau Art Museum. Earlier this month, he participated in a group exhibition at the Military Club of Macau.

The exhibition’s official launch will take place at 6:30 p.m. on January 12 at Creative Macau.