Arts | UK-based theater to present ‘Three Colors’ today

The Norwich Puppet and Polka Theatre will present the theatrical puppet show “Three Colors” in performances over three-days, which commence tonight.

Showing at the Macao Cultural Centre, the company will hold a total of eight shows over the three days.

Performing in the region for the first time, the English theater group will use colored lights to simulate an enchanted nature scene.

Through projection, puppetry and sound effects, children from the age of two years will be guided to create links between objects and colors.

In a press conference organized yesterday, Three Colors director Joy Haynes said that the show is a non-narrative theatrical piece and thus does not tell a story in a traditional way.

“Three Colors is multi-centric immersive world where we explore the colors of blue, green and red. It was developed working with children,” she told the press. “We wanted to explore those children’s responses to colors [such as the] associations they had with each color,” she continued.

The Macau show has long since been sold out, and Haynes noted that their previous show in Hong Kong was also a full house.

After performing a total of eight shows in both the Kwai Tsing Theatre and the Tuen Mun Town Hall in Hong Kong, the director noted that audiences in the neighboring SAR are more excited for the forthcoming shows than U.K. audiences.

“We’ve had very good response in Hong Kong. [It was] sold out in Hong Kong and received a really wonderful response from the children; they were very engaged,” she noted.

“We think they’re more excited, they are more wanting to be involved. In the U.K. children generally are quite reticent,” Haynes added.

After their first Hong Kong tour, the director said the show has been further developed since its initial tour in the region with the subtle addition of a few improvisations.

Norwich Puppet Theatre was founded in England where it has been producing original shows, workshops and various theatrical projects for over 35 years. The group has also adapted renowned tales such as Snow White, Hansel & Gretel and Thumbelina.