Association calls election watchdog to set binding rules for casinos

The Macau Civil Servants Association (ATFPM) has urged the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election (CAEAL) to issue clear and binding rules to all gaming concessionaires and similar entities, in order to disallow them to advertise, lead or influence the vote of the citizens in a specific candidate or list for the upcoming Legislative Assembly (AL) elections.

The letter, addressed to the CAEAL by Chairman of the General Assembly of ATFPM Rita Santos, calls for the full respect of Article 10 of the Electoral Law in order to “assure the neutrality and impartiality in the elections.”

The ATFPM also requested the matter be addressed in an upcoming plenary meeting of the CAEAL, where a formal reply to the matter should be given.

Santos recalls that between 2005 and 2013, “several high officials from gaming concessionaires and VIP casinos [rooms] have interfered directly in the electoral campaign ‘forcing,’ ‘coercing’ and promising several advantages such as salary raises and other benefits in case their workers decide to vote for a particular list running for the direct elections.”

She added that in 2013, “leaflets of some contesting lists were distributed in the casinos’ staff canteens and in the locker areas” in addition to other illegal acts that occurred without any action or intervention of the CAEAL. These acts, according to Santos, “were also not yet adequately addressed in order to not be repeated.”

The issue was discussed on at least two previous occasions, the first being the April 12 meeting that the CAEAL organized with the lawmakers at the AL. The second occasion was the ceremony that officially initiated procedures for the AL election candidacy which was questioned by the lawmaker Pereira Coutinho.

On both occasions, CAEAL representatives stated that gaming concessionaires are not allowed to promote or advertise candidates and lists on the premises of the gaming operators, and called on them to fully comply with the law.

In the latter event, CAEAL president Tong Hio Fong, noted that “besides the fact that it’s not possible to do electoral campaigns in the casinos, all the campaign materials should be submitted to CAEAL in advance for approval.”

Tong noted that the use of any unapproved materials is illegal and that offending promoters would incur penalties. RM