Avian flu concerns dispelled by Health Bureau

L

ocal health authorities revealed yesterday that the elderly woman who initially tested positive for avian influenza virus A (H7N9) late last week is no longer, or was never, infected. The revision to the 72-year-old’s diagnosis was confirmed after the virus was not detected in her blood and urine samples during further examinations on Saturday.

“This already shows a recession of the virus,” noted the Health Bureau (SSM) in a statement yesterday, implying that last week’s initial diagnosis had been correct.

On Thursday, the SSM held a special press conference at the Conde de S. Januario Hospital, where SSM director Lei Chin Ion informed the public of the case.

The woman was hospitalized after entering the territory on Tuesday. On Thursday, samples of her mucus tested positive for H7N9.

The elderly lady was initially diagnosed with pneumonia but has a history of high blood pressure, diabetes and other chronic diseases, said the SSM.

The patient initially said that she had not had any recent contact with live birds, but later admitted that she raised chickens in Zhongshan and often went to markets that sold poultry. The authorities said the misinformation had resulted in the delayed diagnosis.

The woman was immediately confined to an isolation ward. Health authorities are monitoring 81 other people with whom she had been in contact, 45 of whom had recently been in close contact with her. The remaining 36 had occasional contact with her. These people will be monitored for the next 10 days in line with health procedures in Guangdong Province, given medication, and must wear masks to prevent further or potential contamination.

During the press conference, Lei stressed that this was the first imported case of the H7N9 strain, though there was a locally-contracted case last month, the patient of which has made a full recovery.

According to the statement, the government initiated its “emergency response procedures” late last week to control the spread of the disease. Following the re-diagnosis, it remains unclear whether these procedures have now been lifted.

Local authorities have also urged members of the public to “remain vigilant and to take notice of advice.”

The head of the Center for Disease Prevention and Control, Lam Chong, said Macau should be prepared for the possibility of encountering more cases of avian influenza in the near future. Usually, February and March are peak seasons.

The case has been reported to the Guangdong and Hong Kong authorities, which will continue to cooperate with health officials in the MSAR. All parties will remain in close contact with the World Health Organization in order to prepare contingency plans should suspected cases be detected elsewhere in the city. DB