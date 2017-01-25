Award-winning film clinches another prize

A film by local director Hong Heng Fai won the Best Short Film Award at the 13th China Independent Film Festival, the latest in the production’s string of local and foreign awards.

Hong was present to receive the prize for his 20-minute production, “Crash,” which took home the gold in the festival’s competition section for short fiction films.

The film tells the story of a man, “Choi,” in his fifties, who finds himself and his mother lost in the new century. Built around the themes of the internet and reality, the story explores ethical issues and “digitalization” in modern times.

This latest award for “Crash” follows the Jury’s Commendation Award (Short Film) at the 10th Macau International Film and Video Festival – Macau Indies and the Best Film Prize of the 16th South Taiwan Film Festival.

“Crash” was also nominated for the Best Live Action Short Film of the 53rd Golden Horse Awards and selected in the 32nd International Short Film Festival Berlin and the Hong Kong Independent Film Festival 2017.

Hong has been involved in the performing arts for more than a decade. He is known for producing short films, including “Caged” and “In Memory of Her,” both of which were also nominated at the Macau International Film and Video Festival.