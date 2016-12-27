Azores Airlines to begin flights to Cape Verde in 2017

Azores Airlines, a subsidiary of Portugal’s SATA group, will begin flying connections to Cape Verde and Barcelona in the 2017 IATA summer season (April to October), the group’s CEO Paulo Menezes announced.

The operation will use company aircraft, similar to what was done in the summer of 2016, Menezes said while presenting the summer 2017 operational plan along with new Azores Airline products.

The chair of the SATA (Serviço Açoriano de Transportes Aéreos) group’s board of directors explained that flights to Barcelona would begin in April and those to Cabo Verde (Cape Verde) only in June, “two routes that we have identified as having great potential.”

The regional secretary for transport and public works, Vítor Fraga, said that SATA’s operational plan “clearly shows the commitment of Azores Airlines to the region,” using the islands “as a hub between Europe, North America and Macaronesia (Azores, Madeira, Cabo Verde and Canary Islands).

The current fleet of Azores Airlines comprises one A330 aircraft, three A310s and three A320s. Plans call for it to receive its first A321 “in the last quarter of 2017” and another aircraft “in the first quarter of 2018.” MDT/Macauhub