‘Babel’ bookshelf to be exhibited in Milan

Local architect Rui Leão has been selected to participate in the 20th anniversary edition of the annual Italian exhibition, SaloneSatellite. Organized by the Salone del Mobile and curated this year by Beppe Finessi, the exhibition has been promoting new and emerging designers since its inception.

Leão’s work to be exhibited, titled “Babel”, is one of 500 design pieces chosen from the 20,000 or so pieces that have been exhibited over the last 20 years of the exhibition.

The first “Babel” bookshelf was designed in the year 2000 and selected for the 7th SaloneSatellite in 2004. It was showcased at The Furniture Society at the International Contemporary Furniture Fair in New York City in 2008, and at Exponor Furniture Fair in Porto, Portugal.

“SaloneSatellite: 20 Years of New Creativity” is one of the five exhibitions to be held at the 56th edition of the Salone del Mobile, the world’s largest design fair.

Attracting more than 300,000 visitors from 165 different countries and exhibiting an extensive range of pieces from furniture to lighting, the event has become a major platform and one of the most important furniture fairs in the world, making Milan the capital meeting point of design, according to organizers.

The exhibition will be held at Fabrica del Vapore in Milan between April 4 and 9, with a total of five different exhibitions.