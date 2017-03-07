Book exchange activity kicks off

Public libraries under the administration of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) launched a book exchange activity yesterday, as part of the “2017 Macau Library Week.”

In a bid to encourage residents who are book enthusiasts to share their resources, the book collection period will be held until April 16.

According to a statement issued by the IC, residents interested in participating in the “Book Exchange” can bring their books to the bureau’s libraries and receive a stamped score card in exchange.

As part of the activity, on April 22 and 23, residents can exchange books whose value is equivalent to the number on their scorecard at the Old Court Building.

Book collection locations include the Macau Central Library, Sir Robert Ho Tung Library, Patane Library and Mong Ha Library.

Residents can use the score card dispensed at the Preference Book Station at Anim’Arte Nam Van.

IC noted that library staff will categorize the books according to their original price with one point given for every MOP10.

The maximum score for each book or set is 100 points, and books without price indication will be counted as MOP10.

Textbooks, dictionaries, encyclopedias, indecent publications, books related to religion, and comics are ineligible for exchange.