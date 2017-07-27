Briefs | 36 school violence cases related to sexual abuse

Thirty-six cases of school violence recorded in the past three years concerned the sexual abuse or harassment of children with special needs, the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau said in a TDM radio show yesterday. Ten other registered cases were linked to underage students who had consensual sex with each other. One reported case concerned an underage student who was paid to provide sexual favors to another student who was already a legal adult. In total, there were 261 school violence cases recorded in the past three years.

Kwan supports display of banners in AL

Lawmaker Kwan Tsui Hang expressed her opposition to the proposal to ban lawmakers from displaying posters and banners during Legislative Assembly plenary meetings. Kwan said that regardless of whether or not lawmakers voice their political opinions, the use of banners is a way for lawmakers to underscore their opinions. “In the past, even if lawmakers were satisfied [with something], they were peaceful at displaying their tools, and they did not disturb the order of the meetings,” said Kwan. She also said that displaying banners at AL is not disrespectful to AL’s gravitas.