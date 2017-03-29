Briefs | AACM hosts aviation security exercise workshop

Working in collaboration with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Macau’s Civil Aviation Authority (AACM) is hosting a four-day aviation security exercise workshop the MSAR. The event commenced yesterday with the aim of educating participants with the knowledge of developing and planning an aviation security exercise and evaluating the effectiveness of the exercise, through theory courses and simulation. A total of 20 participants from eight different countries and administrations in the Asia Pacific region join the workshop. The participants in this small-scale workshop are all aviation security personnel. They work for aeronautical authorities and industry operators in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Hong Kong and Macau. According to a statement issued yesterday AACM has been working hand-in-hand with ICAO to organize aviation security training courses in Macau on a regular basis.

‘EU constitution’ seminar to be held at UM

The European Union Academic Programme in Macau (EUAP-M) will hold a seminar tomorrow at the University of Macau (UM), titled “Constitutional Perspectives: From the ‘European Constitution’ to a Global Constitutionalism.” The seminar will be delivered by Professor Paulo Ferreira da Cunha of the University of Porto. It will cover a controversial international issue, namely the establishment of European constitutional integration, which has been previously blocked by French and Dutch vetoes. According to organizers, Cunha will attempt to answer the question: “To what extent can the Treaty of Lisbon be considered as a true European constitution?” The professor, who is based at the University of Porto, is currently working in Brazil as part of a team creating an International Constitutional Court. Since he was very young, Cunha has described himself as a European enthusiast. The seminar will be held in English at 3 p.m. at the UM’s Faculty of Law (E32) and all are welcome to attend.

Ecuador to waive visa requirements

After negotiations with the Embassy of the Republic of Ecuador in the People’s Republic of China, Macau’s Identification Services Bureau (BIR) has been informed that holders of the Macau SAR passport are now exempted from visa requirements when entering Ecuador for a maximum stay of 90 days. According to a statement from the BIR, a total of 128 countries or territories have agreed to grant visa-free access or visa-on-arrival permission to MSAR passport holders. A 2017 passport strength index published by residence advisory firm Henley & Partners earlier this month showed that MSAR passports were ranked a tied 36th strongest in the world in terms of the number of countries that offer visa-free access and visa-on-arrival services.

Ho Chio Meng trial resumes today

It was confirmed by order of a judge that the trial of former prosecutor general, Ho Chio Meng, would resume today. The trial had been suspended after the legal team that was representing Ho, led by Leong Weng Pun, stepped down earlier this month. After the new defense lawyer Oriana Pun took up the case, a break period of two weeks was provided to give her enough time to familiarize herself. Initially, Pun had requested at least one month to study the case. The court gathered last week in order to hear non-Macau resident witnesses that had already been notified.

Few employers respond to ‘flawed’ gov’t survey

The Labour Affairs Bureau has said that it need to continue conducting public consultation sessions with employers and employees before agreeing to a new adjustment to the minimum wage for cleaning and security staff, just one year after a related law was introduced by the government. Representatives of employers met with government officials yesterday afternoon to discuss the issue, where they complained that authorities had not sought enough opinions from the private sector. A representative of the Standing Committee for the Coordination of Social Affairs said that very few of the companies surveyed had actually responded, citing a “flawed questionnaire design,” according to public broadcaster TDM. “The number of respondents failed to reflect the law’s impact on the industry,” the representative said. Meanwhile, worker representatives, also present at the meeting, said that they hope a universal minimum wage will be introduced in Macau by 2019.

Taiwan democracy activist said to be detained in China

Lee Ming-che, a Taiwanese community college manager and member of Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party, who allegedly disappeared – possibly in Macau – while en route to Guangdong Province, is in Chinese custody, according to his wife. Lee Ching-yu, said yesterday that a Taiwanese government agency also told her earlier this week that it had indirect information pointing to a Chinese state security detention (more on page 10).