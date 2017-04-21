Briefs | AIPIM expresses concern over election news coverage

Following the exchange of messages and letters between the Macau Portuguese and English Press Association (AIPIM) and the Legislative Assembly Electoral Affairs Committee (CAEAL), AIPIM issued a statement yesterday expressing “concern over the uncertainty surrounding the news coverage related to the upcoming Legislative Elections.” According to the association, CAEAL’s instructions may impede journalists’ work. “AIPIM believes that it is crucial that the right to information and press freedom are fully respected in all instances and at all times – including before the election campaign begins – in accordance with what is enshrined in the Basic Law and the Press Law. This includes interviews and news coverage involving candidates running in the election,” the statement reads. “It is important that the Electoral Affairs Committee does not issue any guidelines or instructions to media outlets or journalists pertaining to news coverage during any specific period of time.”

CE to attend AL meeting today

The Chief Executive, Chui Sai On, will attend a plenary session of the Legislative Assembly today to answer lawmakers’ questions on government policy and social issues. The session will commence at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast live on television and radio channels of public broadcaster TDM. Besides attending plenary sessions of the Assembly every year to deliver the Policy Address for the following fiscal year, the CE also attends two similar sessions each year.

Mainland woman arrested for robbery

An unemployed 32-year-old woman from the mainland has been arrested for robbing a mainland man of HKD400,000 with pepper spray. Around 9 p.m. on April 3, the woman, surnamed Tu, contacted the victim to exchange HKD400,000 in cash. Tu did not know the man prior to the robbery, and claimed to have obtained the victim’s phone number from a friend. Tu and the victim agreed to meet at a Cotai hotel room. When the victim entered the room, Tu attacked him with pepper spray. Two other men then tied the man’s hands and feet, stuffing his mouth with a towel. The three suspects then left with the victim’s HKD400,000. The victim eventually escaped and called the police. According to the Judiciary Police (PJ), the three suspects have since fled to the mainland. Tu was spotted crossing the border last Monday. She admitted to her crime and said that she had received HKD10,000 for her part in the robbery. PJ is now investigating the money trail.

Lok Kok restaurant wall demolished

One of the former Lok Kok Restaurant’s walls has been demolished, according to media reports. The Director of the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) stated that no engineering licenses were issued for the project. However, a statutory engineering plan was approved. The Macau government has listed the restaurant as a local heritage site. Li said DSSOPT and Cultural Affairs Bureau staff had gone to the site for a review earlier this week, but has no information regarding the current status of the restaurant’s walls.

Education subsidies to increase in 2017/2018

The Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) will increase subsidies to local non-tertiary schools for the 2017/2018 academic year. The allowance for classes at different levels of education will be increased from MOP918,200 to MOP1,404,400. The subsidy for individual students will be increased from MOP18,490 to MOP22,950. In view of the growing number of students, there will be a total of eight types of subsidies with a combined worth of more than MOP4.9 billion, an increase of MOP400 million from the previous academic year. DSEJ will also increase the quota of special subsidies for tertiary education with 70 more offers for tertiary education funds, totaling 460 offers.

Four buses will no longer stop at CEM

Starting tomorrow, the buses 2A, 10B, 17 and 18 will no longer stop at Venceslau De Morais/CEM, the Transport Bureau announced on Wednesday. DSAT says that the stop, which will no longer be in use, may interfere with other bus routes on the opposite side of the road.