Briefs | AL election on September 17

Chief Executive Chui Sai On has issued a pair of executive orders which set September 17 as the date for elections to the Legislative Assembly (AL). As well as fixing the day of the elections, the executive orders also establish the ceiling for each candidate’s expenses regarding the election campaign at a little over MOP3.5 million (MOP3,549,622.00). Both the executive orders were published last Friday in the government’s official gazette.

Polytec Group confident on project’s completion

Or Wai Sheun, president of Polytec Asset Holdings, says that he is confident in the timely completion of Polytec Group’s current project before July, according to a report by TDM. The current project is located on the T and T1 areas at the landfill of Areia Preta, occupying an area of 66,630 square meters. He said that the current project has been conducted day and night, and is expected to be completed in May. He further informed that the current project will not become another Pearl Horizon (the troubled Polytec Group project) and will not become another of society’s problems.

GTET roadshow kicked off at ITB Berlin

Global Tourism Economy Forum (“GTEF”) is scheduled to host its 6th edition in Macau from October 16 to 17. The first stop of GTEF 2017’s international roadshow was in ITB Berlin. There, the GTEF team pursued a full schedule of activities from March 8 to March 10, including a formal presentation of GTEF 2017 to the 16 Central and Eastern European countries (CEECs) at the Hungarian Embassy in Berlin. GTEF 2017 will engage prominent leaders in the public and private sectors in the discussion regarding regional collaboration and how tourism stakeholders are able to break down barriers, find common ground and grow stronger together.

Ho finds new lawyer Ho finds new lawyer

Following Leong Weng Pun’s withdrawal from the case last week, former prosecutor general Ho Chio Meng reportedly hired a new lawyer to defend him. According to Radio Macau, Oriana Pun will lead the defense from now on. Oriana Pun has been a lawyer since 2005 and is currently a member of the board of directors of the Macau Lawyers Association. The Court of Final Appeal issued a statement last week indicating that Ho Chio Meng had five days to find a new lawyer, or the court would have appointed a lawyer to defend him.

MAF: 5,000 + tickets sold

More than 5,000 tickets were sold before 7 p.m. on Sunday, making it a successful first day of sales for the 28th Macao Arts Festival (MAF). A statement issued yesterday by the Cultural Affairs Bureau states that tickets for more than 14 performances were sold out. This edition of the MAF will be held from April 28 to May 31.

Exhibition about Shanghai refugees in Macau opened in Portugal

The opening ceremony of the exhibition “Shanghai Portuguese Refugees in Macao (1937-1964),” organized by the Macau Archives, as well as the launching of a publication about Shanghai Refugees by Portuguese historian Professor Alfredo Gomes Dias, were held at the Alfredo Pimenta Municipal Archives of the Municipality of Guimarães, Portugal, on March 3. The exhibition was previously held at the Macau Archives in 2015 and in the Macau Scientific and Cultural Centre in Lisbon in 2016. It showcases a selection of over one hundred records that illustrate the historical background of the Macanese diaspora around the world, the social inclusion of the Macanese in Shanghai, the journey of Portuguese refugees to Macau and the aid they received in Macau. It will also show the documentation and materials of one of the Shanghai Portuguese refugees, Clementina Fernandes. The exhibition will be held in Guimarães until September 1.