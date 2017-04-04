Briefs | Albergue presents Chinese ink drawings

Albergue SCM is set to present the exhibition “Desenhos 2006-2016” by Daniel Vicente Flores on April 19, showcasing 33 Chinese ink drawings. According to the cultural and creative space, “the artist explored his personality through the lines that sometimes break in angles and sudden variations.” “My drawings are not studies of shadow and light from observation, but from light and color itself, which form the drawing related to the outside world only symbolically,” the artist said, as cited in a press release issued by Albergue SCM. Flores was born in Macau in 1989. He developed his interest for drawing as an expression he exercised, and also developed in literature, particularly poetry, and music. Meanwhile, the artist’s book, “Impressões,” with his drawings and poems will be launched on the same day. The exhibition, sponsored by the Macau Foundation, will be open to the public at A2 Gallery, Albergue SCM until May 7.

Philippines Airlines to launch Chengdu routes

Philippines Airlines (PAL) is set to officially launch its Chengdu-Kalibo and Chengdu-Cebu routes, which allow the Chinese market to land directly in the central Philippines. There will be three weekly flights on the Chengdu-Cebu route and four on the Chengdu-Kalibo route, executives from the airline have stated. The airline operates over a hundred flights a week from Manila to the mainland China, with Cebu and Kalibo hosting a number of other domestic and international flights. Among the Chinese destinations served are Beijing, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Macau, Jinjiang, Shanghai, Xiamen and Chengdu.

“We have been flying here in China since September 1946 when PAL resumed operations after the Second World War. […] Our network expansion in China is a reflection of the vision of our Chairman Dr. Lucio C. Tan, who foresaw China’s economic boom,” PAL President and COO Jaime J. Bautista said, according to ENP Newswire. Aside from the Chengdu service, PAL will be opening more flights connecting the Philippines to China in the near future.

C2 Magazine 20th issue to be published tomorrow

Published by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) and produced by 100 Plus Cultural and Creative Development Ltd., the 20th issue of C2 Magazine will be launched tomorrow. According to a statement issued by the IC, “education plays a vital role in the development of the cultural and creative industries.” As such, representatives from the Millennium Secondary School, the Macau Polytechnic Institute and Todot Design have been invited in this issue to discuss how education is a part of the cultural and creative sector. Macau-based director Tracy Choi will be featured in the edition under the “Budding Talents” section, in which she will share the difficulties she faced during the preparation and the production of her debut feature film, “Sisterhood”. C2 is a trilingual magazine, published in Chinese, Portuguese and English. The bimonthly publication, released on the first Wednesday of every second month, can also be downloaded from http://www.c2magazine.mo.

Macau, mainland discuss police cooperation

Representatives of the police forces in Macau and mainland China recently met to discuss law enforcement cooperation on fighting economic crime, drugs, and telecommunication fraud, security authorities in Macau said yesterday.

The Office of the Secretary for Security told the press that the 20th police work meeting between Macau and the Chinese mainland had been held in Xiamen on Friday. Secretary Wong Sio Chak and China’s Vice Minister of Public Security, Chen Zhimin, led the two sides to review the cooperation in 2016 and exchange ideas for 2017. Last year, the two sides studied the joint customs clearance procedure in the Zhuhai-Macau part of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, with all related regulations and facilities under development. In terms of the plan for 2017, both sides will strengthen coordination in dealing with security risks and challenges, including telecommunication fraud and illegal immigration. The meeting also decided to push forward the realization of mutual legal assistance in criminal matters between Macau and Chinese mainland.

SJM announces salary raise

Sociedade de Jogos de Macau (SJM) has announced a salary increase for its eligible employees of between 2.5 percent to 9.1 percent, effective April 1, 2017. “This year’s salary adjustment focuses on local employees and on raising the salary level of junior employees,” a statement from SJM informed. The company’s statement also said that the raise reflects its commitment to the “development of local talent, despite being faced with challenging economic conditions.” Local residents currently comprise over 95 percent of SJM’s workforce. Moreover, the Grand Lisboa Palace, an integrated resort in Cotai penned for a 2018 opening, is expected to provide local residents with more than 10,000 jobs, most of which are non-gaming positions.