Briefs | CE participates in Guangdong-Macau discussions

At a high-level Guangdong-Macau meeting on Friday, Chief Executive Chui Sai On said Macau’s participation in the development of the Central Government’s “Belt and Road” initiative would complement Guangdong-Macau ties. The meeting – also attended by the Secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee, Mr Hu Chunhua, and the Governor of Guangdong, Mr Ma Xingrui – focused on methods to strengthen trade and investment between both places.

Thirteen suffer food poisoning at MGM

According to statement issued by the Health Bureau, 13 people have been contaminated with food poisoning after eating out in a restaurant at MGM Macau. The group was dining at Rossio restaurant on February 16 before they developed symptoms including vomiting, diarrhea and fever. The Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau, the Food Safety Center and MGM have pledged to follow up with the case. “At MGM, food quality and safety of guests are of paramount importancy,” the gaming operator stated.