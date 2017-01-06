Briefs | CE says government respects press freedom

At two separate lunches with local media representatives, Chief Executive Chui Sai On said that the government respects the freedom of the press, according to a statement published earlier this week by the Government Information Bureau. Chui said the government would continue to support local media outlets and make an effort to improve relationships between the government, media and residents. He also praised Macau’s media industry, saying that it has long maintained a patriotic stance of loving the MSAR, serving the people and maintaining social harmony, thus contributing to the implementation of the “One Country, Two Systems” policy. Chui and the five government secretaries hosted members of the local Chinese press at a lunch on Wednesday, while the English and Portuguese press attended one yesterday.

Customs arrests 16 smugglers

The Macau Customs Service (SA) arrested 16 smugglers and seized one boat in the Outer Harbor area earlier this week. The SA said in a notice that one of the smugglers, suspected of having transported the other 15 criminals into Macau, jumped into the sea in an attempt to escape. At the same time, the mainland customs authorities also informed the SA about three men swimming in the direction of Macau at said location. The SA arrested one of the men in question, while the other two were seized by the Public Police Security Force (PSP) together with mainland customs authorities.