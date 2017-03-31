Briefs | Cinematheque opens under CUT management

The Cinematheque Passion was inaugurated yesterday in a ceremony attended by several government officials, including the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leung Hio Ming. After the opening ceremony, three short films produced by Macau directors (Tracy Choi, Chao Koi Wang and António Faria), based on the Cinematheque theme, were presented to guests. An opening activity specially organized for Macau filmmakers was also held. Association CUT will be responsible for the programming and operation of the Cinematheque. Every month, the facility will hold different thematic film festivals or programs, such as the “Director-in-Focus” program. According to a statement issued yesterday by the IC, “every month, two to three films from around the world will also be premiered in Macau.”

Roadhouse awards Ducati for St. Patrick’s

As part of a joint promotion between Broadway at Galaxy Macau and Ducati Motorcycles, The Roadhouse Macau gave away a Ducati Scrambler Icon as part of their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations on March 17. According to the organizer, the winner was Sean Walsh, a long-term resident of Macau and regular guest at The Roadhouse Macau. “This has been our first major promotion at The Roadhouse Macau and we have been thrilled to work with such an iconic brand as Ducati,” says Tess Carruthers, owner and managing director at The Roadhouse Macau.

GEG and SBM suggest Japan collaboration

Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and Monte Carlo’s Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) announced the formal establishment of a strategic partnership between both businesses. The announcement follows a strategic investment made by GEG in SBM in July 2015. The partnership includes a mutual commitment to enhance the respective businesses and brands of each company, and to cooperate in the development and operation of entertainment businesses in the Asia-Pacific region. Suggesting that a joint development project in Japan may be on the table for the new partnership, a statement released by GEG stressed that they “look forward to the possibility of collaborative efforts to design, develop and operate an [integrated resort] in Japan.” Yesterday’s statement comes 15 weeks after the Upper House of Diet in Japan approved the “Integrated Resorts Promotion Bill”.