Briefs | Civil servants’ complaint regulations published

A management system to handle complaints by public servants will come into effect in 90 days, according to a notice published yesterday in the Official Gazette. The system will improve communications between classes within the civil servant structure, as well as to improve the operations of public departments. A committee will also be established to address the complaints. The Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) claimed that the original intention behind the system arose from the need to protect the rights of civil servants who filed complaints, and to avoid unfair situations within public departments. The SAFP added that employees will not be treated differently for filing complaints.

Macau group opens first branch in Zhuhai

The Macau Health Link Medical Group Co., Ltd (Healthlink) opened its first branch in Zhuhai. This is the first wholly Macau-owned medical organization to establish an office in Zhuhai under the Mainland and Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement (CEPA). The medical center occupies an area of 500 square meters and predominantly provides pediatric services at present. The group plans to offer more services such as dentistry, plastic surgery and Chinese medicine in future. Healthlink also plans to open more branches in Zhuhai as well as in other cities across Guangdong.

HKZMB artificial island with charging station

The China Southern Power Grid Co, Ltd. (CSG) is building a charging station site on the artificial island of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. The construction is expected to be finished by the end of this year, CSG announced yesterday. CSG has invested RMB400 million in the construction of a 110kV substation and a 10kV line grid, in addition to 550 charging points across the island. CSG stated that it took into consideration all three regions’ standards of electric vehicles when building the charging station. According to CSG, the station – which will be located at the checkpoints and the transportation center on the island – will provide services for tourist buses, cross-border shuttle buses and electric taxis.

‘Business climate survey’ receives mixed results

Business improved for restaurants and similar establishments in April 2017, according to a “business climate survey” by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). Some 52 percent of surveyed establishments reported year-on-year growth in receipts, up by 5 percentage points from March. On the other hand, the proportion of establishments recording a year-on-year decline in receipts went down by 12 percentage points to 23 percent. The data collected by DSEC indicates a drop of 2 percentage points in the number of interviewed retailers who reported a year-on-year increase in sales in April, compared to sales in March. Auto sales saw the steepest drop, with only 22 percent of retailers reporting higher revenue.

MGTO attends APEC High Level Policy Dialogue

MGTO Deputy Director Cheng Wai Tong attended the APEC High Level Policy Dialogue on Sustainable Tourism yesterday in Ha Long, Vietnam. Vietnamese officials and representatives from international tourism organizations delivered remarks in the opening session. During the meeting, representatives from various member economies and international tourism organizations exchanged views and held in-depth discussions on a series of topics.

650 students graduate from Polytechnic Institute

The Macau Polytechnic Institute (IPM) held their graduation ceremony for the 2016-2017 academic year yesterday, involving a total of 650 bachelor’s degree students graduating from its 20 programs and various majors this year. IPM president Professor Lei Heong Iok said in his speech that IPM’s enrollment and graduate employment rates have been very encouraging, and reiterated that the educational philosophy of “Establishing Morality and Cultivating People” has guided IPM’s management since he became president in 1999. Chief Executive Chui Sai On officiated the ceremony and emphasized the government’s commitment to establishing effective and sustained mechanisms for its education system and talent development.