Briefs | Computer incorrectly scored civil servants tests

Nine applicants who attended the city’s civil servants exams have received the wrong scores due to an error in examination computers. Recently, 17,040 people who applied for positions in public departments sat the region’s civil servants exams. To handle the large number of applicants, the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) established four groups of identical examination systems to score the tests. Afterwards, it was discovered that the four systems had considered different answers as correct when scoring the exams. Nine applicants failed the exam. However, upon further investigation, SAFP confirmed that the nine applicants had in fact passed the tests.

Man arrested for domestic violence

A local man was arrested and charged with domestic violence earlier this week. According to a report by TDM, the man began beating his wife at the beginning of this year, upon discovering that she had lost MOP2 million while gambling. The wife complained to the Judiciary Police several times this year, but she never agreed to allow authorities to check her physical injuries because she wanted to preserve the family relationship. Earlier this month, the man slapped his wife in front of their children, and threatened her with a knife. He was then arrested by the police, and will be charged with domestic violence.

India to compete with Macau in Asian Cup

India’s football team recently surged in the FIFA rankings, climbing up four places to an unprecedented 96th place, the team’s second-best ranking of all time. The upward jump in ranking came following India’s 2-0 win against Nepal in a friendly match. The team also emerged victorious against Kyrgyzstan in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup 2019 qualification group match last month. India has won 13 of its last 15 matches and is unbeaten in its last eight matches. The Indian football team is set to play against Macau in the third round of the Asian Cup qualifying matches on September 5.

ANM presents list led by Sulu Sou

New Macau Association (ANM) yesterday presented their candidate list for the Legislative Assembly election in September. Five candidates are on the list, led by current association vice-president Sulu Sou. The group is standing on a platform of political and legislative reform, pushing for more democratic representation. “We stick by one principle; revitalize the age-old parliament,” the 26-year-old lawmaker candidate said, as cited by public broadcaster TDM. “Many lawmakers have been holding their seats for years. The revitalization of the Legislative Assembly is a top priority for us before we work on other policies.” Asked about Au Kam San and Ng Kuok Cheong – two lawmakers previously affiliated with ANM who split from the association last year – Sou said: “Anything other than [the political platform] isn’t interesting or worth discussing.” Sou is followed on the list by 60-year-old Paul Chan, a Catholic teacher who formerly held a seat in the legislative term starting in 2009.

Traffic collision kills elderly bicyclist

An elderly bicyclist was killed in a traffic collision in Ilha Verde, reported TDM, near the intersection between Castelo Branco Road and Ilha Verde Road. The 69-year-old was hit by a tanker truck and suffered injuries to his head. Having been escorted to the public hospital, the man was proclaimed dead shortly afterward. According to TDM, the driver of the tanker was found not to be intoxicated with alcohol at the time of the accident. The incident is currently under investigation.