Briefs | Cotai Eco-Areas’ Open day

The registration period for the monthly activity “Open Day of the Cotai Ecological Areas” opens today. The activity will take place from July 8 to 22 (at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day) and lasts two hours (in Eco-Areas I and II). During the guided tour, participants can enter areas which are normally restricted so that they can see fauna and flora specific to the area. Due to the limited number of entries (100), the registration will end as soon as all the slots are filled.

AACM approves July-August extra flights

The Civil Aviation Authority (AACM) has approved 142 extra and charter flights for July and August so far. These flights are destined for mainland China, Taiwan, Thailand, the Republic of Korea and Japan. In accordance with the application submitted by Air Macau this year, AACM has approved the airlines to operate a total of 142 extra and charter flights. The extra flights begin today and will continue until August 31. The added flights include 57 flights to Taipei, 26 to Kaohsiung, 30 to Bangkok, 17 to Jeju, eight to Ningbo and four to Okinawa, according to the bureau’s statement. AACM has also approved the applications for a capacity increase submitted by Air Macau and Tiger Taiwan for their Taiyuan and Taiwan flights respectively.

Licensing eased for employment agencies

The Labor Affairs Bureau launched measures that aim to ease regulations on the licensing of employment agencies yesterday, the bureau informed in a statement. These measures include exemption for the presentation of several documents such as company registration certificate, land registry certificate and declaration of the commencement of activity (M1) from the Financial Services Bureau. In addition, it is also possible to send the Criminal Record Certificate directly to DSAL from the Identification Bureau’s self-serve kiosks.

MGTO awards photo contest winners

The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) held a prize-giving ceremony yesterday for the winners of the photo, student drawing and trophy design categories in the 28th Macau International Fireworks Display Contest held at the Macau Tower. A total of 89 prizes were awarded. The first prize winners for the photo contest went to Leong Ka I and Chan Kun Fai while Sam Hoi Kin, Chong Leong Hang and Cheang Chi Ian were awarded the first prizes for the student drawing contest. Ng Lei Lai Ha won the first prize for the trophy design contest. The list of all of the awardees is posted on MGTO’s website. The awarded artworks will be exhibited at the lower ground level of the Macau Tower until July 9.

OM holds concerts for its ‘devotion series’

The Macao Orchestra (OM) held a series of concerts last month titled “Love Music, Love Devotion” at Hospital Conde S. Januario, Sir Robert Ho Tung Library and the Coloane Prison on June 14, June 29 and June 30 respectively. The orchestra performed Mozart’s string quartets in a series of string concerts, showcasing classical music which attracted many listeners. The concert series is an effort to contribute to the community through musical performances and to share classical music with the public. By organizing these concerts, the OM aims to convey its appreciation for music to the community by offering opportunities for all social groups to enrich their cultural exposure.

Group suggests free university education

The Macao Citizens Federation suggested that the local government should extend its free education scheme to tertiary education. A report by Cheng Pou, the president of the association, said that the government has a great revenue surplus which offers the possibility to invest more resources into education. The president also suggested that the government could offer free university education for bachelor degree levels. The association believes that by doing so, the competitiveness of local youth in the labor market can be enhanced. Moreover, Cheng wrote that “this does not correspond to a big amount of money.”

Bus lane signs removed from San Ma Lou

Electronic road signs indicating exclusive bus lanes have been removed from the streets along the San Ma Lou area. Instead, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) has placed permanent transportation instruction signs along these roads. However, according to a report by Macao Daily News, the change causes a considerable number of vehicles to enter the bus lanes by mistake. DSAT said that the exclusive bus lanes along San Ma Lou had been implemented for more than seven years, and that transportation facilities are well equipped at these locations to implement the exclusive bus lane policy. The majority of the drivers are accustomed to this policy. The exclusive bus lane is only enforced on Sundays and public holidays.

Police officer suspended after dog abuse

A male police officer who was found to have beaten his own dog in January has been suspended from his position, the Secretariat for Security announced on its official website. A notice was signed by Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak on June 26 regarding the officer’s suspension. The secretariat’s official website also declares that the Judiciary Police has continuously required its members to watch their personal behaviors and to obey the law. The secretariat revealed that it had initiated an investigation into the police officer on January 28.