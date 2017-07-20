Briefs | Double-decker buses still need to be discussed

The three bus companies in Macau have different opinions about the feasibility of double-decker buses making a return. On a TDM radio show yesterday, bus operator Transmac’s deputy general manager Kent Lei revealed that he was open to the introduction of double-decker buses. Operator TCM deputy general manager Chaing Peng Chan explained that it would be more difficult for bus drivers to encourage passengers to move to the top floor of a double-decker bus. Indeed, it is already complicated enough to persuade passengers to walk to the back of current single-decker buses. Operator New Era’s deputy general manager Kwok Tong Cheong believes that middle-sized buses are the future of the bus service industry.

CPPCC delegate suggests patriotic power in AL

The President of Macau’s Members of the Provincial Chinese People’s Political Consultation Conference (CPPCC), Lam Chong, has said that Macau should spread the “Macau spirit,” which is in line with the Chinese president Xi Jinping’s speech during his recent visit to Hong Kong. “Macau should combine the spirit of Xi Jinping’s important speech with Macau’s practical situation, with the motto ‘Love the Country, Love Macau,’ […] and with democracy and harmonization,” said Lam. Lam said that it is of uttermost importance to strengthen the power of the Love the Country and Love Macau mottos in the AL.

DSI sets up self-service station in Coloane

The Identification Services Bureau (DSI) set up a self-service station at Seac Pai Van in Coloane that was officially put into use yesterday. There are four integrated self-service kiosks providing 24 kinds of services, involving nine government departments and one “City Guide” information kiosk in the station. Individuals can print health care vouchers, register for proof of identity, enquire about the wealth partaking scheme distribution or apply for the social security fund among other things.