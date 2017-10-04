Briefs | Gov’t: Bus fare proposal is a method of ‘positive discrimination’

The new bus fare proposal includes a mechanism to make tourists and non-resident workers pay more than locals for bus rides. The Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário, told the media on the sidelines of a public event that it was a method of “positive discrimination.” “This distinction aims to provide more support for the Macau residents. It’s a [form of] positive discrimination towards residents,” Rosario said, as cited by TDM. The proposal was announced by the Transport Bureau on Friday but is “still under consultation” and has yet to be finalized. Nevertheless, the underlying idea is clearly to establish a system of two different bus fares: one for residents and another for non-residents and tourists alike. The proposal aims to revoke privileges – such as the government subsidy for bus operators – that were said to purposefully benefit all travelers using Macau Pass, instead of Macau residents only.

Health Bureau investigates pharmacy

The Health Bureau (SSM) is investigating a pharmacy for selling baby formula damaged by a recent flood, the SSM said in a statement. The sale was uncovered after an investigation of Alwen Pharmacy in Treasure Garden (Taipa) but at this stage, other shops are not excluded other shops as mentioned. The milk powder was provided by the general company warehouse. The SSM said it suspects the pharmacy of breaching the law regarding Food Safety. After being notified by the health services, further investigations will be conducted by the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau Food Safety Center. The SSM stated that the incident is considered “an isolated case” and that “the majority of pharmacies are [operating] according to the law.”

SSM also noted that it would regularly inspect such establishments in order to ensure that damaged products are not put up for sale.

Police Tactical Intervention Unit moves to Pac On

Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak announced that the Police Tactical Intervention Unit (UTIP) will move from the facilities at the Border Gate to those at Pac On, where the immigration services are located. Wong told reporters that the plan had been in place for some time and that he would be “available to cooperate in all necessary arrangements regarding that space.” The date of the move remains unknown, as several works still need to be performed beforehand. Wong stated that the move, for the time being, is still in the planning stage. He further added that the current facilities of UTIP are no longer suitable as unit training is limited by space constraints, and expressed hopes that the move could be completed as soon as possible.

Macau resident affected by Hurricane Maria returns

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs worked with the Embassies of China in Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, and Barbados to support the evacuation and safe relocation of more than 400 Chinese citizens affected by Hurricane Maria. Among those affected was a Macau resident who was safely taken to Antigua and Barbuda, according to a statement issued by the Tourism Crisis Management Office (GGCT). The GGCT was contacted by the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in Macau last week, and facilitated the resident’s return to Macau.

DSEC launches visitor statistics database

The Statistics and Census Service has launched the Visitor Statistics Database for convenient access to data analysis on visitor arrivals to Macau. The bureau said in a statement that the database provides users with visitor statistics from January 2017 onward, detailing visitor arrivals by day, gender and age group. Statistics on visitors from specific locations in the “Belt and Road” regions, as well as the Portuguese-speaking countries, have also been included in the database. The database also compiles statistics on repeat visitors, including the number of repeat visits that travelers have made to Macau within time periods ranging from six months to three years.

Entrants for fashion design program announced

The initial review of the “2017 Subsidy Programme for Fashion Design on Sample Making”, organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, has been recently completed. A total of 26 applications were received, and the adjudicating panel selected 15 entrants for the second review. Each candidate eligible for the second review will be granted a subsidy up to a maximum amount of MOP160,000 to cover expenses of sample making and production of promotional materials. Entrants are now expected to produce a sample based on the selected work for the second interview in their application, and present it to the adjudicating panel during the second review on a model of their choice (make-up and hair design must be compatible with the overall modelling).

C2 Magazine publishes 23rd issue

C2 Magazine, which discusses how professionals turn their creative ideas into businesses, will launch its 23rd issue today. The magazine is published by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and produced by the Like Entertainment & Production Co. Ltd. In the latest issue, three specialists in comics, fashion and dance share their journeys to success in the cultural and creative industries. The rest of the issue includes the perspectives of various columnists and industry insiders on the development of the cultural and creative industries, and their own experiences in brand development.

